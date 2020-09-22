The cool weather continues tonight and tomorrow, then it will warm up for the second half of the week. Skies will be clear tonight, and it will be breezy and cool with low temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Sunny, mild weather will be back tomorrow, and winds will be lighter than they have been the past few days. High pressure will hold on for another sunny day on Wednesday, and it will start to warm up. Some spots will hit 80 on Wednesday, and this warmer weather will continue through the weekend. Humidity will also increase by the end of the week, and this could lead to a few showers on Friday, and the chance for a shower will continue through the weekend.

Tonight, clear, breezy and cool. Lows 48 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and mild. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.