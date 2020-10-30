Cool weather for the weekend

Cooler weather has arrived, and will continue through the weekend. It will be chilly tonight with clear skies and low temperatures in the 40s to near 50. High pressure will bring more sunshine and cooler weather tomorrow with highs in the 60s. A cold front will move through late Sunday. It will be a little warmer Sunday with highs in the 70s and a few showers. Much cooler weather will return Monday. High temperatures Monday will only be in the 50s, then temperatures will fall into the 30s away from the coast Monday night. Some spots could see the first frost of the season early Tuesday morning. It will be sunny for most of next week, and it will warm back into the 70s by mid week. Rain chances may return by the end of the week.

Tonight, mainly clear and chilly. Lows 44 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday, partly sunny and mild with a chance for a shower. Highs 70-75.