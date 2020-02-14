Cool weather to start the weekend

Today’s cool weather will continue into the weekend. High pressure will keep skies clear tonight, and temperatures will continue to fall. Low temperatures will fall into the 30s, with many places away from the coast below freezing. Sunshine will continue tomorrow, but it will be cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. High pressure will move offshore tomorrow night, turning winds to the southeast. This will start to warm us up on Sunday, but it will also push in clouds and a chance for a shower. The warmer weather will continue to start next week. Temperatures on Tuesday will warm into the 70s, but a cold front will bring rain, then much cooler weather for the rest of the week. A storm system will bring rain Thursday with temperatures staying at or below normal.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 30 inland, 34 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 54 inland, 52 beaches.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower, and starting to warm up. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.