Cool, wet Wednesday

Rain moving in tonight will continue through tomorrow. A storm system will develop off the Georgia coast tonight and move north along the Carolina coasts tomorrow. This will bring showers tonight with cool, windy conditions. The wet weather continues tomorrow with periods of rain through the day. It will be cool with temperatures in the 40s in the Pee Dee, and in the 50s along the coast. This storm system will move away tomorrow night, and clouds will slowly clear on Thursday. It will stay cool through the rest of the week with high temperatures in the 50s Thursday through Saturday. Plenty of sunshine Friday and Saturday. Moisture will return Sunday with more clouds and a chance for showers, plus it will start to warm up. Temperatures back in the 60s Sunday will continue into next week.

Tonight, cloudy, windy and cool with scattered showers. Lows 39 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, cloudy, breezy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 48 inland, 56 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and cool. Highs 50-55.