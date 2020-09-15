Cooler and drier air today but rain returns Wednesday

Comfortable and dry for your Tuesday, but rain returns for Wednesday. Throughout Tuesday afternoon that front will continue to move further offshore and bring cooler, dryer air with it.

The dry conditions will be brief as a low will develop offshore to our south and push moisture into the Carolinas for midweek. The remnants of Hurricane Sally push east towards our area on Friday and get picked up by a cold front. The cold front, combined with moisture from Sally, will increase the rain chances for the end of the week.

The cold front will push off shore early Saturday morning. We could see a stray shower early Saturday morning but we’ll dry out throughout the day as we cool off.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs around 80

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 64-66 inland, 68 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers, Highs around 80.