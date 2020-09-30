Cooler and drier weather this afternoon

Clouds will move out this morning, then sunshine and much drier weather will move in for the rest of the week. The cold front will move further away this morning, pushing the clouds offshore, and bringing in cooler and drier air. Humidity will be much lower today, and high temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

The more comfortable weather will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend. A dry, weaker cold front will move through Thursday night, but it will only come through with a few clouds, then it will be a little cooler Friday and Saturday.

Another cold front will bring a slight chance for a shower Sunday night, then the nice weather will continue next week.

Today, Morning clearing with afternoon sunshine, cooler and less humid. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight, clear and cooler. Lows 52-54 inland, 58 beaches.

Thursday, sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.