Cooler today but at least we’ll have lots of sunshine

Sunshine returns today but temps will only climb to the mid 50s thanks to yesterday’s cold front. It will be a colder tonight with most spots inland dropping to either at or below freezing. Mostly clear to start Wednesday but clouds will quickly build ahead of the next system. Highs will remain in the 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will jump to the upper 60s on Thursday with scattered showers. A cold front will push into the area on Friday bringing higher shower/storm chances and even warmer temperatures.

Highs on Friday will top out in the low 70s.

The cold front will push off shore early Saturday morning and a few spotty showers could linger throughout the morning. We’ll gradually cool off Saturday into Sunday.

Highs will be in the mid 60s on Saturday, upper 50s on Sunday.

Today: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows: 30-33 inland, 37-38 beaches.

Wednesday: Sunny start with clouds building throughout the day. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.