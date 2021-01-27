Cooler today with periods of rain

Rain chances will continue today, plus it is going to cool down. A front to the south of the Carolinas will keep it cloudy and mild with on and off rain showers. The storm system will move to our south today, and the rain will get heavier and steadier. A soaking rain is expected with rainfall averaging around an inch of rain. Cooler weather will also filter in with this storm system. Today will not warm up much with highs near 60, then much cooler air arrives tonight.

Sunshine will return Thursday, but it will be cool with highs near 50. Temperatures will fall below freezing Thursday and Friday nights. Some spots will see mid 20s Friday morning. Sunshine continues Friday and Saturday. The next storm system will bring rain Sunday.

Today, cloudy and cooler with periods of rain. Highs 58 inland, 60 beaches.

Tonight, cloudy and cooler with showers ending. Lows 36-38 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the low 50s.