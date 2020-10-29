Cooler weather arrives tomorrow

Much cooler weather is moving in and will continue through the weekend. A strong cold front will move through the Carolinas tonight, keeping it windy and bringing scattered showers. The showers will come to an end late tonight. Much cooler and drier air will move in tomorrow. We will see plenty of sunshine, and it will still be windy. High temperatures will only be in the low 70s, about 10 degrees cooler than today. It will be even cooler Saturday with highs in the 60s. Another cold front will move through Sunday with a slight chance for a shower. Another shot of cool weather will move in for the beginning of next week. High temperatures Monday will stay in the 50s, and some spots will cool into the 30s Monday night. Temperatures will be back to normal by the middle of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers. Lows 57 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, windy and much cooler. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 60s.