Cooler weather for the weekend

Cooler weather is moving in for the weekend. A cold front will pass through the Carolinas tonight with a few showers. Clouds will linger through the weekend, and it will be much cooler. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s tomorrow, and even cooler on Sunday. A storm system will pass through the area Sunday with light rain. A front will stay stalled across the Southeast through much of next week. This will keep it cool Monday, then bring back the chance for rain Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures next week will be in the 60s and 70s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs near 60.

