Cooler weather moves in for the weekend

Much cooler weather is moving in and will continue through the weekend. A strong cold front has pushed offshore this morning but we’ll continue to see breezy conditions throughout the day, just not as windy as Thursday.

Our actual high temperatures for the day has already happened after midnight, but temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

We will see plenty of sunshine, and it will still be windy. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 40s to start the day on Saturday. It will be even cooler Saturday with highs in the 60s.

Another cold front will move through Sunday with a slight chance for a shower. Another shot of cool weather will move in for the beginning of next week.

High temperatures Monday will stay in the 50s, and some spots will cool into the 30s Monday night. Temperatures will be back to normal by the middle of next week.

Today, mostly sunny, windy and much cooler. Highs in the low 70s Tonight: mostly clear and chilly. Lows mid to upper 40s

Saturday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 60s