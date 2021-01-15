Cooler weather moving in for the weekend

Colder weather is moving in for the weekend. A cold front will move offshore tonight, and the rain and clouds will clear. Cooler, drier weather will move in on a gusty wind tonight and tomorrow. It will be cool this weekend with highs in the 50s, and low temperatures Saturday night dropping below freezing. This cool weather will continue into the beginning of next week. High temperatures will stay in the 50s Monday and Tuesday. Warmer weather will develop for the second half of next week. High temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be in the 60s. A cold front will move into the area and stall nearby Thursday and Friday, bringing a chance for rain.

Tonight, clearing, breezy and cold. Lows 35 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

Sunday, partly sunny and cool. Highs 50-55.