Cooler weather returns Friday

Strong thunderstorms will move away late tonight, followed by a big cool down tomorrow. A strong cold front moving through tonight will bring the chance for severe thunderstorms and the possibility of damaging wind and a couple tornadoes. The severe weather threat will end after midnight, and the rain will wind down during the early morning. It will be windy again tomorrow, but this wind will bring in much cooler weather with high temperatures in the 50s to near 60. It will stay cool on Saturday, then start to warm up on Sunday. Highs Sunday will make it into the 60s, then we will see 70s for the first half of next week. A cold front will approach the Carolinas Monday and stall to our north. This will bring a chance for showers Monday and Tuesday before a break on Wednesday. The front will move south of of late Wednesday, bringing in cooler weather and more rain for Thursday.

Tonight, windy with thunderstorms. Damaging wind and heavy rain possible. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 58 inland, 60 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.