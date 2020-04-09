Cooler weekend ahead; Watching for storm potential Sunday into Monday

Cooler weather will move in tonight and continue into the weekend. Skies will stay clear tonight as temperatures drop into the low 50s. High pressure building in tomorrow will bring a gusty wind, clear, dry and cooler weather with high temperatures in the mid 60s. It will be cold tomorrow night with some inland areas cooling into the upper 30s. It will stay cool on Saturday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures only warming into the 60s. Clouds will start to move in late Saturday ahead of a storm system that will bring rain and thunderstorms on Easter Sunday. This will be a strong storm system, and there will be potential for strong thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning, then the storm system will move away later Monday. It will warm up with this system with temperatures in the 70s Sunday through Tuesday. Cooler weather will return for the middle of next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and turning cooler. Lows 48 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, windy and much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.