Cooler weekend with a big storm system arriving late Sunday

High pressure will maintain fairly quiet weather through early Sunday. This morning, we are seeing a piece of energy in the atmosphere moving overhead and this is bring us light to moderate showers. These showers will push offshore by Noon and we’ll see gradual clearing through the afternoon. With the high to the north, we’ll stay above normal, but it’ll be a little cooler than the past couple of days, especially Sunday. Highs this weekend in the mid to upper 60s.

By late Sunday, an intensifying low pressure system will approach the area leading to moderate to heavy rain. There will also be the possibility for some severe weather. Winds could gust 30-40mph and an isolated 60mph wind gust can’t be rule out in a severe storm. While the threat is low, we will also have to watch for a brief tornado.

The storm system will clear out Monday afternoon and colder and drier air will follow for much of next week. Highs on Monday in the upper 60s to near 70. Then we’ll see temperatures drastically falling into Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will likely occur after midnight and temperatures in the afternoon only in the mid to upper 40s.

Today: morning showers, afternoon clearing. Highs 68-70

Tonight, mostly clear and chilly. Inland, 42-44, Beaches 49-51

Sunday, partly cloudy, late day t-showers. Highs 64-66