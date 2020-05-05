Cooler with isolated storms possible today

Scattered thunderstorms will move through early this morning, and the slight chance for storms will be back again this evening. A weak cold front pushed into the area yesterday and has stalled. Scattered storms developed along this front and moved through this morning. The front will move back northward as a warm front this afternoon, and there will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the day. A cold front will move through on Wednesday, bringing another slight chance for a thunderstorm. High temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s today and Wednesday, then much cooler weather will move in Wednesday night with temperatures dropping into the 40s. It will be much cooler Thursday but high temperatures will be in the 70s by Friday. A strong cold front will move through Friday night with showers and thunderstorms that may linger into early Saturday morning. It will be cool over the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Today, partly sunny and cooler with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 80-82 inland, 76-78 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and warm with iso’d thunderstorms. Lows 62-64 inland, 64-66 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 75-80.