Dropping below freezing again tonight

It will be cold again tonight before we see a slow warm up through the rest of the week. Skies will be mainly clear this evening and temperatures will quickly drop into the 30s. Most places away from the coast will drop below freezing again tonight. Clouds will be on the increase tomorrow as a storm system approaches. It will still be cool tomorrow, but it will not get as cold tomorrow night. A storm system will move through Friday with showers Friday and Friday night. It will be warmer with high temperatures in the low 60s. It will clear for the weekend without much of a cool down. High temperatures this weekend will be in the 50s to near 60. The mild weather will continue next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 28 inland, 34 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and cool. Highs 54 inland, 52 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy and mild with showers. Highs in the low 60s.