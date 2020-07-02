Drying out and heating up for the end of the week

Thunderstorms will return this afternoon before we dry out for the end of the week. The stalled out front will remain in the Carolinas today, but will be moving to our south later this evening. We will still see a few thunderstorms in the afternoon, but not as much coverage as the past couple of days. High pressure will build in for Friday and Saturday, bringing plenty of sunshine and most likely rain free weather. It will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s, feeling like 100°-102°. Rain chances will return Sunday with scattered late day thunderstorms. A storm system will develop in Florida on Sunday, and move up the coast Monday and Tuesday. This will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms, and knock high temperatures back into the 80s to near 90.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with a few afternoon storms. Highs 90-92 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 69-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.