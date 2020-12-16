Drying out for the rest of the week

Rain will come to an end tonight, but it will stay cool through the rest of the week. Today’s storm system will move away tonight. While the rain will end overnight, clouds will linger, and will be slow to clear tomorrow. It will be cold tonight with temperatures in the 30s, and we will only warm into the 50s tomorrow. High pressure will build in for the end of the week, bringing sunshine for Friday and Saturday. It will stay cool with high temperatures staying in the 50s. A weak cold front will fall apart over the Carolinas on Sunday with a slight chance for a shower. A storm system will develop offshore on Monday with a chance for showers. We will start to warm up on Sunday, and high temperatures will warm into the 60s for the first half of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with rain ending. Lows 33 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Highs 52 inland, 54 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.