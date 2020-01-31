Drying out for the weekend

Soaking rain will end tonight, and it will slowly clear this weekend. Rain will be heaviest this evening, then will come to an end after midnight. Although the rain will move away, clouds will linger tomorrow, keeping temperatures in the 50s. Skies will finally clear for Sunday, and we will start a nice warm up. Temperatures will warm into the 60s Sunday, then some spots will see 70s on Monday. The warm weather will continue for most of next week with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A cold front will move through Thursday with rain and thunderstorms, then temperatures will return to the 50s on Friday.

Tonight, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Lows 38 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 60-65.