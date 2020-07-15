Feeling like triple digits once again with low rain chances

Hot, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will stay in control of our weather, keeping plenty of sunshine and lower than normal rain chances.

High temperatures will be in the mid 90s inland, to around 90 at the coast. Heat index values will stay near 100 through the rest of the week.

An isolated thunderstorm is possible through Saturday, but most places will stay dry.

The area of high pressure will weaken a little over the weekend, allowing for a few more thunderstorms starting Sunday. This will continue into next week, and will cool us a couple degrees with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 92-94 inland, 88-90 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 76 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

