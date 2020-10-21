Few afternoon showers while staying warm

A few showers with brief heavy downpours can be expected this afternoon, otherwise we’ll see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 80s.

Warm, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week, keeping it warm and humid.

The onshore wind will continue today bringing a slight chance for a shower… but like yesterday, most places will stay dry, and any rain will be light.

Temperatures will remain above normal with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s with morning fog. This pleasant, warm weather will continue into the weekend.

A weak cold front will get close to our area Sunday, and this will bring a small chance for a shower, but it will not cool us down. The warm, humid weather will continue into next week.

Today: partly sunny, warm and humid with a stray shower. Highs 82 inland, 80 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with patchy fog. Lows 63-64 inland, 66-68 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs in the low 80s.