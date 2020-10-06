Few coastal showers Tuesday with a mid week warm up

High pressure will persist inland through Thursday. This will keep most inland locations dry with more sunshine. However, a coastal trough will move up the coast Tuesday bring a slight chance for a few coastal showers and keeping the clouds overhead. With more sunshine inland, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s, while at the coast, temperatures into the mid 70s.

With the high sliding offshore by mid week, temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s.

A cold front will sweep across the region on Thursday, helping to cool us down again for Friday and the start of the weekend. Our weekend forecast will heavily depend on the final track of tropical storm Delta, expected to become a category 2 hurricane approaching the Gulf States by the end of the week. The remnant low will get picked up in a cold front and potentially bring heavy rain to parts of the Carolins by Sunday.

Tonight, mostly clear inland more clouds at the coast. Lows in the low to mid 50s inland, upper 50s to near 60s beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny inland, partly cloudy with spotty showers at the coast. Highs in the mid to upper 70s