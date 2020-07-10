Few showers and storms this afternoon as temperatures start to heat up for the weekend

Hot, humid weather is returning for the weekend. The storm system that brought us rain for the first half of the week continues to move away from our area, taking the higher chance for rain with it. Warm and muggy start to your Friday as we will have the chance for hit or miss showers through the weekend. With more sunshine in the afternoon, we will continue to heat up the next few days. High temperatures today will hit the upper 80s and low 90s. We will heat into the low to mid 90s over the weekend, with heat index values topping 100. This hot, humid weather will continue through next week. The chance for late day thunderstorms will continue into next week. High pressure over the Southeast will strengthen by mid week, keeping it hot, and making rain unlikely.

Today: partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a late day thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 92-94 inland, 88-90 beaches.