Few showers overnight, better rain chances Friday into Saturday

Cloudy and chilly overnight with a few showers. A weak storm system will move by to our south tonight, just brushing our part of the Carolinas with a few showers. This fast moving system will be offshore and moving away by morning. Skies will clear tomorrow with sunshine returning, but it will not last for long. Another storm system will head our way for Friday. bringing more rain that will continue into Saturday. This second storm system will move a bit slower than the first, and while most of the rain will fall Friday night, some showers will linger Saturday morning, and there may be another round of showers Saturday night. Skies will clear Sunday and it will warm up for a few days. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s to start next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and chilly with showers. Lows 38 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, clearing and mild. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday, mostly cloudy and cool with rain returning. Highs in the low 50s.