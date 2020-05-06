Few showers today with breezy conditions, much cooler heading into the weekend

The heavy rain is moving away, with a few lingering showers possible later this afternoon. A cold front will move through this morning, bringing a few showers. Temperatures will warm into the 70s this afternoon, then much cooler weather will move in tonight as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 40s inland, near 50 along the coast. Thursday will be sunny, but much cooler with high temperatures in the 60s to near 70. Another cold front will move through Friday night with showers and thunderstorms. This will bring in another shot of cool weather for the weekend. Many places will not warm out of the 60s this weekend. It will warm back into the 70s next week.

Today, partly sunny and breezy with a few evening showers. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, breezy and chilly. Lows 45-48 inland, 49-50 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.