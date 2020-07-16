Few storms this afternoon as the heat and humidity continues

The hot, humid weather will continue for the rest of the week and through the weekend.

High pressure will continue to control our weather, bringing plenty of sunshine, above normal temperatures, and little rain.

Mostly sunny skies today and Friday with high temperatures back in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be close to 100.

High pressure will start to weaken over the weekend, and we will see a slight chance for an inland thunderstorm Saturday, then a few scattered late day storms Sunday.

It will remain hot and humid for the weekend. Rain chances will increase a bit for next week, but it will continue to be scattered late day storms. High temperatures will be close to normal in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 93-96 inland, 88-90 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Friday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.