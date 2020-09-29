Few strong storms possible today followed by cooler weather

Scattered rain showers will continue today with heavier downpours possible this afternoon.

A strong cold front will move through tonight. This will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms today. Some of the storms could be on the strong side, plus they will bring heavy rain.

Expect 1-2 inches of rain, which isn’t too much… but our ground is saturated from all the rain we have had recently, so there will be a risk for flooding with the heavy downpours late tomorrow.

The front will move through tonight, bringing cooler, drier weather Wednesday with clearing. High temperatures will be in the 70s for the end of the week with lower humidity. Night time temperatures will drop into the 50s.

A weak cold front will move through dry late Thursday night, cooling us off a little more into the start of the weekend.

Another weak front will bring a slight chance for a shower Sunday evening into early Monday morning.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 59-62 inland, 64-66 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the mid 70s.