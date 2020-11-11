Flash flooding could become a concern heading into Thursday

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 12 am Thursday until 6am Friday for the potential of 2″ to 4″ of rain. The front will move offshore Friday, bringing some drier air into the Carolinas.

This evening, expect scattered showers and storms as temperatures hold steady in the mid 70s. We’ll see rounds of heavy rain through the overnight period.

By Thursday, moisture from Tropical Storm Eta will get picked up in a cold front, this will allow for widespread showers and storms. Some of which will be very heavy downpours. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s.

The front will stall offshore to our south through the weekend, keeping the tropical moisture out of the area. It will cool off Saturday with highs only in the 60s. Temps will warm back to the mid 70s on Sunday, ahead of a stronger cold front.

The cold front will move through late Monday with a very low chance for a shower. Much cooler weather will move in Monday night. High temperatures on Tuesday will be below normal, in the low 60s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 70 inland, 72 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy. Flash Flood Watch. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.