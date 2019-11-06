Gradual Clearing and Mild Today

Temperatures will stay close to normal through Thursday before a big late week cool down. Today will be a little cooler than it was yesterday in the Pee Dee, but along the Grand Strand where it was cloudy and wet, it will end up a little warmer. Nice weather will continue Thursday with highs in the low 70s. A shower is possible late in the day ahead of a strong cold front that will move through Thursday night. Most of the rain with this front will occur at night, but a few showers may linger into early Friday morning. It will be much cooler Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A freeze is possible in the Pee Dee early Saturday morning. It will be sunny and cool for the weekend, but temperatures will climb back to around normal to start next week.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 70 inland, 68 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows 42-48 inland, 50-52 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower late. Highs in the low 70s.