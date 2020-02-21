Hard freeze tonight with lows in the 20s

We will see a hard freeze tonight, then it will warm through the weekend. Skies will stay clear tonight, and the wind will calm down this evening. This will allow temperatures to drop quickly, and many places will be below freezing by 9pm. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s, and many places will stay below freezing for 10 hours tonight. High pressure will control our weather for the weekend, bringing plenty of sunshine and a warming trend. Temperatures will warm into the 50s Saturday, then 60s Sunday. A warm front will move through Monday with scattered showers and above normal temperatures to start next week. Many places will see 70s on Tuesday. Rain chances will continue Tuesday into Wednesday with another cold front. This will dry us out and cool us down for the end of next week.
Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 22 inland, 28 beaches.
Tomorrow, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 60-65.