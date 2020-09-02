Heat advisory issued with the extreme heat expected through Friday

Summertime heat is returning for the second half of the week as high pressure is strengthening over the Carolinas.

This will gradually lower rain chances for the remainder of the week, and heat it up.

High temperatures today through Friday will be in the low 90s at the coast, and mid to upper 90s inland. Heat index values will be over 100 each afternoon. A Heat Advisory for the entire area today from 12-7 p.m.

A cold front will push into the area Saturday and stall nearby into next week. This will bring back the chance for thunderstorms, and lower temperatures back to normal.

There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm today, but most places will stay dry.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 94-95 inland, 90 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy with patchy fog. Lows 75-77 inland, 78-80 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 92-98.