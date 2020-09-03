Heat continues to soar to near records today

The hot, humid weather will continue through Friday. Strong high pressure will control our weather through the end of the week with plenty of sunshine and temperatures above normal.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s today, and low to mid 90s Friday. The record in Florence today is 99 degrees set in 2014. Friday’s record is 98 set in 2010.

A heat advisory for the entire area today from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m as heat index values could once again top out near 110 degrees.

A cold front will move into the area Saturday with a chance for some late day thunderstorms. This front will bring temperatures back to normal with highs in the 80s over the weekend. Highs in the 80s will continue next week.

Today, sunny, hot and humid. Highs 98 inland, 94 beaches.

Tonight, clear, warm and muggy. Lows 76 inland, 78 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

