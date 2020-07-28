Heat continues today with better storm chances

The heat and humidity will continue today with slightly better storm chances. High pressure and a trough over the Piedmont region will remain in place through today.

The Bermuda high will shift south of the area by late week as a weak front approaches from the west.

In the mean time, we’ll continue to see hot and humid conditions with temperatures in the 90s and the heat index near 100 to 105.

This break down in the high and a cold front close to the Carolians will allow for better rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.

The front will push back to the north into the start of the weekend, lowering our rain chances and allowing us to heat back up.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with scat’d pm storms. Highs 96 inland, 90 beaches

Tonight, mostly clear and humid. Lows 74-76 inland, 78 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and humid with scat’d afternoon storms. Highs 90-92 inland, 88 beaches