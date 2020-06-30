Heat index approaching 100 today with afternoon and evening storms

The hot, humid weather will continue today with a better chance for thunderstorms. High temperatures today will be back in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A weak cold front will push into the area today, bringing scattered late day thunderstorms. This front will stall in the area through Wednesday, then will dissipate Thursday.

Expect more thunderstorms Wednesday, then a smaller chance for storms Thursday. High pressure will build in Friday into the weekend, keeping it hot and humid.

There will be just a slight chance for a thunderstorm Friday and Saturday. Rain chances may increase Sunday into next week.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with early storms. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s to near 90.