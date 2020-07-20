Heat index could top 105 degrees again today

High pressure that has been camped out over our region all weekend will weaken slightly throughout the week, allowing for a better chance for late-day thunderstorms.
We’ll start the week hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s but the heat index could reach up to 105 degrees.
This will continue through mid week with the better chance for scattered storms inland.
The high pressure will weaken a bit for the second half of the week, increasing our storm chances.
Our temperatures may be a degree or two lower as well with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. However, we will continue to see lots of humidity hanging out over the region causing the heat index to remain in the triple digits.
Storm chances will remain higher into the start of the weekend.
Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a few afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: 94-96 inland, 89-90 beaches.
Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows: 74-76 inland, 77-78 beaches.
Tuesday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a few afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: 94-96 inland, 89-90 beaches.
