Heat index values back over 100

Hot weather is returning for the second half of the week. High pressure is strengthening over the Carolinas. This will lower rain chances for the next few days, and heat it up. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with patchy fog. There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm tomorrow, but most places will stay dry. High temperatures tomorrow through Friday will be in the low 90s at the coast, and mid 90s inland. Heat index values will be over 100 each afternoon. A cold front will push into the area Saturday and stall nearby into next week. This will bring back the chance for thunderstorms, and lower temperatures back to normal.
Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with patchy fog. Lows 75 inland, 78 beaches.
Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.
Thursday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 92-97.