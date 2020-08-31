Heat returns for the second half of the week

We are heating up through the middle of the week with some spots back into the mid 90s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Warm and humid again tomorrow with scattered thunderstorms. High pressure will strengthen on Wednesday, lowering rain chances, but also increasing temperatures. High temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values near 105. A cold front will move into the Carolinas Saturday and stall into next week. This will bring back the higher chance for thunderstorms, and will lower our temperatures back to normal, in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 90-95.