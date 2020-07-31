Heating back up today with lower storm chances

More sunshine and lower rain chances today and into the start of the weekend will allow us to heat back up. Heat index will be back into the triple digits today with most spots feeling like 103°-105°. We’ll keep the afternoon storm chances and heat through the weekend.

Another cold front will approach the Carolinas to start next week, once again increasing our storm chances. We’re also tracking Hurricane Isaias as we could feel the impacts starting early Monday morning.

Today, warm and sunny, scattered afternoon storms. Highs 94-96 inland, 90 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and humid. Lows 74-75 inland, 76 beaches.