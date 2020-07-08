Heating up by the end of the week

Rain chances will be going down by the end of the week, and temperatures will go up. The storm system that brought rain the past couple of days is pulling away from our area. This system may become a tropical system, but it will do so as it moves away from our area, so will not have much of an impact on our area. Scattered afternoon showers will develop tomorrow. As the storm system moves farther away Friday, most of us will stay dry. It will heat up with highs in the 80s to near 90 tomorrow, then low to mid 90s Friday. The hot, humid weather will continue through the weekend and into next week. High temperatures will be in the 90s this weekend with heat index values near 100. Saturday will have a better chance for late day thunderstorms, then Sunday will most likely stay dry.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.