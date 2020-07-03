Heating up for your holiday weekend.

Our weather will dry out and heat up heading into the weekend. High pressure building in on Friday will dry us out, and bring more sunshine. This will also heat us up with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s Friday and Saturday. The area of high pressure will move offshore on Sunday and Monday, allowing scattered thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon. There will be a better chance for thunderstorms through the middle of next week, with high temperatures dropping into the 80s to near 90.
Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 92-94 inland, 89-90 beaches.
Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.
Saturday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 90-95.