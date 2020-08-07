Heating up this weekend as scattered storms continue

Warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue into the start of the weekend.

A weak stationary front is still stalled across the Carolinas, and will help develop scattered thunderstorms through Saturday.

This front will wash out for Sunday, however the chance for thunderstorms will continue.

Temperatures will remain near normal, with highs in the mid to upper 80s along the coast, and in the low 90s inland.

This typical August weather will continue through the weekend and into next week as the heat index climbs back into the triple digits.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 74-78.

Saturday: Sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms. Highs 86-88 beaches, 88-90 inland.