Heavy morning rain possible with afternoon storms

A stalled cold front in North Carolina will bring us heavy morning rain then push north this afternoon. Clouds will break up this afternoon and a few storms will still be possible through the evening commute. It will dry out Friday as we start to heat back up.

High pressure returns for the weekend with more sunshine and hotter weather. Many places away from the coast will see high temperatures in the mid 90s this weekend. Rain chances return to start next week, and it will cool down by Tuesday.

Today, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 84-86 inland, 85-86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and warm. Lows 68-70 inland, 72 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 86-93.