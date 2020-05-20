Heavy rain and the threat for an isolated severe storm continues this afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms will linger for the rest of the week. A storm system has stalled over the Southeast, bringing waves of showers and thunderstorms throughout the area.

Some areas could see heavy rain, with the best chance for heavier rainfall amounts to the west. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect today for Florence and Marion counties and up along the Border Belt until 8pm. It will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy today with showers and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the mid 70s.

This mostly cloudy weather with higher rain chances will continue through Thursday with a little more sun and lower rain chances on Friday. The storm system will move away Saturday, bringing back sunshine and warmer weather. A lower chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms will continue Saturday. Some inland areas could see 90 degrees on Saturday before a slow cool down, back to average, on Monday.

Today, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 70-76.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with showers and thunderstorms. Lows 64-66 inland, 68-70 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 78-82