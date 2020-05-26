Heavy rain and unsettled weather returns this week

Showers will move in today and persist into the weekend. It will be mostly cloudy and cooler today with showers moving in throughout the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be below average, in the mid 70s to near 80. An area of low pressure over Florida will bring widespread showers and storms to the area Wednesday, with periods of heavy rain possible. An upper level low out west will get cut off from our jet stream keeping our weather unsettled all the way into the weekend with afternoon and evening shower and storm chances. A cold front will move through Sunday morning, pushing the showers off shore. Highs will remain at or slightly below normal and then heating up for the weekend.

Today: mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs 76-80.

Tonight: mostly cloudy with scat’d showers. Lows 66-70

Wednesday: cloudy with scat’d showers and storms, periods of heavy rain possible. Highs 78-80