Heavy rain possible late Wednesday and Thursday

Unsettled weather will continue for the next couple of days, but sunshine will return for the weekend. A cold front will push across the Carolinas tonight, bringing showers and thunderstorms this evening, then remaining mostly cloudy overnight. It will be cooler tomorrow with high temperatures in the low 60s. It will stay rather cloudy, but will be dry for much of the day. Rain will return in the afternoon and continue at night. A storm system will pass by to our south on Thursday, bringing more rain, and potential for heavy rain. This storm system will move away on Friday. It will be windy Friday with sunshine returning and cooler weather moving in. Low temperatures Friday and Saturday nights will fall into the 30s. High pressure will bring sunshine for the weekend. It will be cool in the 50s Saturday, then start to warm up with highs in the 60s on Sunday. The warming trend will continue with temperatures back in the 70s next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with showers. Lows 50 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cooler with rain late in the day. Highs in the low 60s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy, windy and cool with periods of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.