Heavy rain tomorrow

Rain will continue tonight and tomorrow, with heavy rain possible tomorrow. A front stalled to our south will keep on and off rain continuing tonight. We are on the cold side of the front, and temperatures will drop to near 50 tonight, and only warm into the mid 50s tomorrow. A storm system will move along this front tomorrow with more rain, some of it heavy. One to two inches of rain is likely with some spots seeing over 2″. This storm system will move away tomorrow night, and sunshine will return on Friday, but it will be windy. High pressure will move in for the weekend with lots of sunshine. It will be cool with highs in the 50s Saturday, and night time temperatures in the 30s this weekend. Some spots could cool to near freezing Saturday and Sunday mornings. It will start to warm up on Sunday as high pressure moves offshore. High temperatures will make it into the 60s. The warming trend will continue next week with 70s returning.

Tonight, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Lows 47 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, breezy and cool with periods of rain, some heavy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday, partly sunny and windy. Highs near 60.