Heavy rain Wednesday morning

Tropical moisture heading toward the Carolinas will bring rain, heavy at times, Wednesday morning. This area of rain is currently east of Florida and will move our way overnight. It will stay cloudy tonight with a few showers. The potential for heavy rain will be greatest from 6am until Noon, then scattered thunderstorms through the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will average 1-3 inches across the area. This tropical moisture will move away late tomorrow, and we will see some sunshine each day through the rest of the week, but the chance for scattered late day thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. It will warm up with temperatures back in the 80s starting Thursday. A cold front will move through over the weekend bringing a few more thunderstorms. Drier weather may move in next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Lows 66 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and breezy with heavy rain and thunderstorms. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.