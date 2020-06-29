Higher rain chances through midweek

The hot, humid weather will continue tomorrow with a better chance for thunderstorms. Tonight will be warm and muggy with low temperatures in the mid 70s. High temperatures tomorrow will be back in the upper 80s and low 90s. A weak cold front will push into the area tomorrow, bringing scattered late day thunderstorms. This front will stall in the area through Wednesday, then will dissipate Thursday. Expect more thunderstorms Wednesday, then a smaller chance for storms Thursday. High pressure will build in Friday into the weekend, keeping it hot and humid. There will be just a slight chance for a thunderstorm Friday and Saturday. Rain chances may increase Sunday into next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.