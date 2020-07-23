Hot again today but relief is on the way

One more hot day before a brief cool down arrives Friday. It will be another hot day today with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s, and heat index values back above 100. Plenty of sunshine again today, but scattered thunderstorms will develop inland late in the day and continue into tonight. A weak cold front will struggle to push close to the Carolinas on Friday. It will bring a better chance for thunderstorms, and that will keep it from getting too hot. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. This front will linger Saturday with the higher rain chances and lower temperatures. High pressure will build back in on Sunday. Rain chances will lower and the heat will return for next week.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a few inland thunderstorms late in the day. Highs 93-95 inland, 89-90 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 74 inland, 76 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.